When the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) and New York Knicks (19-15) square off at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Joel Embiid and Jalen Brunson will be two players to watch.

76ers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

76ers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the 76ers topped the Bulls on Tuesday, 110-97. Embiid scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed 10 assists and 15 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 31 15 10 1 2 2 Tyrese Maxey 21 1 5 0 0 4 Tobias Harris 20 8 2 0 2 1

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks defeated the Bulls on Wednesday, 116-100. Julius Randle scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in four assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 35 6 4 2 1 3 Jalen Brunson 31 3 13 0 0 4 OG Anunoby 11 8 2 2 0 1

76ers vs Knicks

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid averages 34.8 points, 11.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, making 53.9% of shots from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Maxey puts up 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris is posting 17.3 points, 3 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. puts up 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paul Reed's numbers for the season are 5.4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Brunson averages 25.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.4 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks get 15.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

Josh Hart averages 7.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 45% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson NY 26 4.4 7.8 0.6 0.5 2 Joel Embiid PHI 23 7.9 3.3 0.8 1.5 0.8 Julius Randle NY 29 9 2.9 0.4 0.2 1 Tyrese Maxey PHI 25.5 2.7 5.7 0.7 0.4 3.2 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.6 10.8 2.7 1.3 1.7 0 Tobias Harris PHI 17.9 6.3 3.9 1.1 1.1 1.6

