The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (19-15) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the 76ers won on Tuesday 110-97 over the Bulls. Joel Embiid recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers.

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-100 victory against the Bulls in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Julius Randle totaled 35 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Knicks.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Covington SF Questionable Knee 4.5 3.4 0.7 Robert Covington SF Questionable Knee 3.0 2.7 2.3 Furkan Korkmaz SG Questionable Illness 1.9 0.5 0.5 De'Anthony Melton PG Out Back 12.1 4.0 3.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Malachi Flynn PG Questionable Ankle 5.1 2.1 2.4

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -6.5 226.5

