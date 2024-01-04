Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Williamson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Sacred Heart Catholic School