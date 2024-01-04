There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature WAC teams. That includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tarleton State Texans at UT Arlington Mavericks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 - Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Grand Canyon Antelopes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 - Seattle U Redhawks at Utah Tech Trailblazers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 - Utah Valley Wolverines at Cal Baptist Lancers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 -

