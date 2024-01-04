The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 40.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Miners are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 267th.

The Miners' 76.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 72.8 the Aggies give up.

UTEP has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UTEP scored 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than away (66.6).

At home, the Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.7.

At home, UTEP drained 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule