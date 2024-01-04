The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 40.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
  • UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 267th.
  • The Miners' 76.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 72.8 the Aggies give up.
  • UTEP has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UTEP scored 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than away (66.6).
  • At home, the Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.7.
  • At home, UTEP drained 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Norfolk State W 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U L 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center
1/13/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

