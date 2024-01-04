UTEP vs. New Mexico State Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 4
Thursday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) and UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) at Pan American Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with New Mexico State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Pan American Center
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico State 72, UTEP 70
Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. New Mexico State
- Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico State (-1.7)
- Computer Predicted Total: 142.5
New Mexico State's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while UTEP's is 3-8-0. The Aggies are 6-4-0 and the Miners are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, New Mexico State is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall while UTEP has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners put up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (144th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
- UTEP is 237th in college basketball at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.
- UTEP hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 31.3% from deep.
- UTEP has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 17.5 (fourth in college basketball).
