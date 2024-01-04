The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has played five games this season that have gone over 150.5 combined points scored.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 152.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.3 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

SFA's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than UT Rio Grande Valley's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 36.4% 78.1 151.8 68.1 147.3 145.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 50% 73.7 151.8 79.2 147.3 152.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks beat the spread 10 times in 15 WAC games last season.

The Vaqueros put up 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (68.1).

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 5-6-0 2-2 6-5-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 4-6-0 3-1 5-5-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Home/Away Splits

SFA UT Rio Grande Valley 4-2 Home Record 3-2 2-2 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.