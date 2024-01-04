UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-5, 1-1 WAC), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|227th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|74.5
|193rd
|340th
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|170th
|284th
|34
|Rebounds
|37.4
|153rd
|264th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|345th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.7
|259th
|182nd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.3
|270th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|17.5
|363rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.