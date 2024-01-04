Thursday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-62 and heavily favors SFA to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Vaqueros head into this game after a 66-58 win against Sam Houston on Saturday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

Against the Sam Houston Bearkats on December 30, the Vaqueros captured their best win of the season, a 66-58 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Ladyjacks have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

UT Rio Grande Valley has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 14.3 points per game (posting 57.3 points per game, 310th in college basketball, while conceding 71.6 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and have a -158 scoring differential.

The Vaqueros are putting up more points at home (59 per game) than away (55.8).

In 2023-24 UT Rio Grande Valley is conceding 4.3 more points per game at home (74) than on the road (69.7).

