The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.6% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 54th.
  • The Vaqueros put up 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow (68.1).
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-4.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Rio Grande Valley is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (68).
  • In 2023-24 the Vaqueros are conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than away (81.4).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down fewer treys away (4.4 per game) than at home (7.4), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.6%) than at home (31.4%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 86-76 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State L 78-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word W 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 SFA - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
1/11/2024 Seattle U - UTRGV Fieldhouse

