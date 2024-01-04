The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 54th.

The Vaqueros put up 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow (68.1).

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-4.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (68).

In 2023-24 the Vaqueros are conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than away (81.4).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down fewer treys away (4.4 per game) than at home (7.4), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.6%) than at home (31.4%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule