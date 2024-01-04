Thursday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) and Tarleton State Texans (4-7) squaring off at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 61-60 victory against New Mexico State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks took down the North Carolina A&T Aggies in an 87-76 win on November 25. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mavericks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 173) on November 25

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 193) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 260) on December 19

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 293) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are being outscored by 12.2 points per game with a -146 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 79.0 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Offensively the Mavericks have been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 58.0 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.

Defensively, UT Arlington has played better at home this year, ceding 70.3 points per game, compared to 84.0 when playing on the road.

