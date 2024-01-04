The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

UT Arlington has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 47th.

The Mavericks score nine more points per game (72.2) than the Texans allow (63.2).

UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

UT Arlington scores 79.7 points per game at home, and 64.2 away.

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are giving up 18 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (82.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington drains fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.9%) than at home (35.6%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule