The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Texas State is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bobcats sit at 228th.

The 69.6 points per game the Bobcats put up are 9.2 fewer points than the Chanticleers allow (78.8).

When Texas State scores more than 78.8 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State posted 66.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.

The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game in home games, compared to 66.6 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30.0% percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule