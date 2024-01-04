Texas State vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) and Texas State Bobcats (9-4) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Appalachian State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.
The Bobcats head into this game following a 70-69 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Appalachian State 67, Texas State 66
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Bowling Green Falcons on November 11, the Bobcats picked up their best win of the season, a 74-48 home victory.
Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 120) on November 11
- 65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30
- 67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 200) on December 18
- 63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 264) on December 20
- 72-46 at home over Denver (No. 273) on December 14
Texas State Leaders
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
- Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Tiffany Tullis: 8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game, with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (136th in college basketball) and give up 58.1 per contest (72nd in college basketball).
- At home, the Bobcats score 73.1 points per game. Away, they score 59.
- In 2023-24 Texas State is conceding 6.7 fewer points per game at home (54.6) than on the road (61.3).
