Thursday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) and Texas State Bobcats (9-4) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Appalachian State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Bobcats head into this game following a 70-69 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 67, Texas State 66

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Bowling Green Falcons on November 11, the Bobcats picked up their best win of the season, a 74-48 home victory.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 120) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 200) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 264) on December 20

72-46 at home over Denver (No. 273) on December 14

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%

8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game, with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (136th in college basketball) and give up 58.1 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

At home, the Bobcats score 73.1 points per game. Away, they score 59.

In 2023-24 Texas State is conceding 6.7 fewer points per game at home (54.6) than on the road (61.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.