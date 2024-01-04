Texas A&M vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) taking on the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas A&M by a score of 66-62, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Aggies enter this matchup on the heels of an 87-63 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday.
Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Texas A&M vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Georgia 62
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies notched their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Texas A&M has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas A&M is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Cal (No. 40) on November 25
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 46) on December 3
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 87) on November 12
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 6
- 81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 149) on November 30
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
- Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies' +363 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 48.8 per outing (second in college basketball).
