Thursday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at Lakefront Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with New Orleans taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Lions head into this game on the heels of an 87-63 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Lions picked up their best win of the season, a 72-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in our computer rankings.

The Lions have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 147) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 212) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 253) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions put up 69.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per contest (338th in college basketball). They have a -70 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

At home the Lions are scoring 77.2 points per game, 16.4 more than they are averaging away (60.8).

Texas A&M-Commerce concedes 65.0 points per game at home, and 87.0 on the road.

