Thursday's game that pits the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) versus the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Texans claimed a 52-40 victory over Texas Southern.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans' best victory this season came against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 282) in our computer rankings. The Texans secured the 72-66 win on the road on December 2.

Based on the RPI, the Mavericks have four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Tarleton State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 282) on December 2

52-40 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 346) on December 30

88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on December 16

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and are giving up 60.8 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

The Texans average 69.3 points per game at home, and 62.9 away.

At home Tarleton State is conceding 59.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is away (61.4).

