The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

This season, the Texans have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.

Tarleton State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Texans are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 75th.

The Texans put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Mavericks allow (73.2).

Tarleton State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State is averaging 17.1 more points per game (81.8) than it is when playing on the road (64.7).

The Texans are surrendering 59.0 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Tarleton State has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 4.4 three-pointers per game with a 26.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.0 threes per game and a 25.0% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule