How to Watch Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- This season, the Texans have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
- Tarleton State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Texans are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 75th.
- The Texans put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Mavericks allow (73.2).
- Tarleton State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State is averaging 17.1 more points per game (81.8) than it is when playing on the road (64.7).
- The Texans are surrendering 59.0 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Tarleton State has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 4.4 three-pointers per game with a 26.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.0 threes per game and a 25.0% three-point percentage in away games.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 79-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/11/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
