Thursday's game at Wisdom Gym has the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) going head-to-head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 victory for Tarleton State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 71, UT Arlington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-4.0)

Tarleton State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Tarleton State has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while UT Arlington's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Texans have hit the over in five games, while Mavericks games have gone over seven times. In the past 10 contests, Tarleton State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 70.9 points per game to rank 278th in college basketball while giving up 63.2 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.

Tarleton State wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 211th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5 per outing.

Tarleton State connects on 4.7 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball) while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc (348th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 32%.

The Texans rank 241st in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tarleton State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.1 per game (121st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (39th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.