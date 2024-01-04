Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Avalanche on January 4, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 37 points in 36 games (12 goals and 25 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists through 34 games for Dallas.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
MacKinnon has scored 20 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 41 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 61 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has racked up 47 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
