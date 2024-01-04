Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 37 points in 36 games (12 goals and 25 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski has 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists through 34 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 3 0 3 4 at Blues Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

MacKinnon has scored 20 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 41 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 61 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has racked up 47 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 28 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.