The Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) on the road on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-130) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 21-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 56.5% chance to win.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 36 games this season.

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 129 (4th) Goals 138 (2nd) 110 (12th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 23 (17th) Power Play Goals 35 (3rd) 17 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (14th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars create the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 129 this season.

The Stars rank 12th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (110 total) in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +19.

