The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3), who have +110 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 20 of 38 games this season.

In the 33 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 21-12 in those games.

This season the Avalanche have one wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 18-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

Colorado has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (+100) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+135)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.20 3.00 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.90 2.70 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

