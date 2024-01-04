Ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) are monitoring two players on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.6 per game).

They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +19.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (138 goals, 3.6 per game).

Colorado has given up 114 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +24, they are fourth-best in the league.

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Avalanche (+110) 6.5

