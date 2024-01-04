Southland teams will take the court in four games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Incarnate Word Cardinals taking on the Lamar Cardinals at Montagne Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV McNeese Cowgirls at Northwestern State Demons 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at New Orleans Privateers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Nicholls Colonels 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 -

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today