SMU vs. Florida Atlantic January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (6-5) facing the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
