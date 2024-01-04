Thursday's contest at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (6-6) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-57 victory, as our model heavily favors SMU.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 70-61 loss to South Florida in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Florida Atlantic 57

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs' signature win this season came in a 69-53 victory over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on December 14.

SMU has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 145) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 233) on December 21

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 238) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 283) on November 14

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 293) on December 18

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 18 PTS, 51 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

18 PTS, 51 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG% Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Reagan Bradley: 8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 71.9 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.