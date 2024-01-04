Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) squaring off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Ladyjacks enter this matchup after a 111-38 win over UNT Dallas on Saturday.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks picked up their signature win of the season on December 7 by claiming a 76-71 victory over the Portland Pilots, the No. 95-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 95) on December 7

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 188) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 211) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 235) on November 29

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG%

16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG% Destini Lombard: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Zoe Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 258th in college basketball.

In home games, the Ladyjacks are posting 18.3 more points per game (85.3) than they are on the road (67.0).

SFA gives up 65.0 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.4 on the road.

