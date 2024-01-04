The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Vaqueros allow to opponents.

In games SFA shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 75th.

The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks put up are the same as the Vaqueros allow.

SFA has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA posts 80.2 points per game at home, compared to 76.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.

The 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.3).

When playing at home, SFA is making two fewer threes per game (5.3) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (26%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule