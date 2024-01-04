How to Watch SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
- In games SFA shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 75th.
- The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks put up are the same as the Vaqueros allow.
- SFA has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- SFA posts 80.2 points per game at home, compared to 76.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
- The 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.3).
- When playing at home, SFA is making two fewer threes per game (5.3) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (26%) compared to away from home (37.2%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 75-72
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 115-58
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
