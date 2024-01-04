The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
  • In games SFA shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 75th.
  • The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks put up are the same as the Vaqueros allow.
  • SFA has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • SFA posts 80.2 points per game at home, compared to 76.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
  • The 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.3).
  • When playing at home, SFA is making two fewer threes per game (5.3) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (26%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 New Mexico State W 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn W 115-58 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/29/2023 New Orleans W 80-51 William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UT Arlington - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

