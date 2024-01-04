The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are home in AAC action against the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

North Texas is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 95th.

The Mean Green score only 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Texas is 6-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5.

The Mean Green conceded fewer points at home (53 per game) than away (59.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, North Texas made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

