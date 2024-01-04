Thursday's game that pits the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) against the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Wichita State. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

North Texas vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 69, North Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-0.1)

Wichita State (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Wichita State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Texas, who is 6-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Shockers are 5-4-0 and the Mean Green are 6-3-0.

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

North Texas is 200th in college basketball at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

North Texas knocks down 3.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (103rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

North Texas has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

