Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) versus the North Texas Mean Green (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Aaron Scott: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Rubin Jones: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jason Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • C.J. Noland: 7.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 12.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

North Texas vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank
158th 76.0 Points Scored 67.2 320th
175th 70.6 Points Allowed 59.8 8th
13th 43.5 Rebounds 35.5 231st
72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd
267th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 169th
291st 11.8 Assists 9.9 348th
112th 11.0 Turnovers 12.2 213th

