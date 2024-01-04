Thursday's contest between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors NC State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Last time out, the Wolfpack won on Sunday 72-61 over Virginia.

The Wolfpack are coming off of a 72-61 win against Virginia in their last outing on Sunday. In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Seminoles secured a 73-61 victory over Wake Forest. Mimi Collins' team-high 25 points led the Wolfpack in the victory. Ta'Niya Latson totaled 30 points, five rebounds and zero assists for the Seminoles.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the Colorado Buffaloes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Wolfpack secured the 78-60 win at a neutral site on November 25.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

Florida State Schedule Analysis

On November 17 against the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Seminoles registered their best win of the season, a 79-75 victory on the road.

The Seminoles have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Florida State is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 41) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 132) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 149) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 56.3 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball) and have a +296 scoring differential overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +237 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (269th in college basketball).

