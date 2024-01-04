For information on which players are in, and which players are out, for Thursday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the article below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which features updated injury info for every team.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Malaki Branham, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), AJ Green, SG: Questionable (Nose)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Calf)

