Lamar vs. Incarnate Word January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland slate includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET.
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
