Thursday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) going head to head at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Lamar Cardinals are coming off of a 61-58 victory against Loyola Marymount in their last game on Saturday.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lamar Cardinals defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 61-58 on December 30.

The Lamar Cardinals have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 191) on December 30

56-44 over UTEP (No. 217) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 230) on November 10

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 247) on December 13

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60 FG%

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60 FG% Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) R'Mani Taylor: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 62.9 FG%

Lamar Performance Insights

The Lamar Cardinals have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game to rank 214th in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

