Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lamar squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals dropped their most recent outing 67-48 against Arkansas on Sunday.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

Against the Tarleton State Texans on December 10, the Incarnate Word Cardinals registered their best win of the season, a 57-42 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 235) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 282) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 318) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)

9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43) Destiny Terrell: 7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG%

7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

8.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Aliyah Collins: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Chloe Storer: 5.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 53.0 per contest (18th in college basketball).

At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they average 50.4.

Incarnate Word is conceding fewer points at home (48.8 per game) than on the road (58.0).

