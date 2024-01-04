Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lamar squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Incarnate Word Cardinals dropped their most recent outing 67-48 against Arkansas on Sunday.
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55
Other Southland Predictions
- SE Louisiana vs Nicholls
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs New Orleans
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- Against the Tarleton State Texans on December 10, the Incarnate Word Cardinals registered their best win of the season, a 57-42 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins
- 57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 235) on December 10
- 67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 282) on November 19
- 57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 318) on November 27
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)
- Destiny Terrell: 7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 8.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Chloe Storer: 5.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 53.0 per contest (18th in college basketball).
- At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they average 50.4.
- Incarnate Word is conceding fewer points at home (48.8 per game) than on the road (58.0).
