The seven matches today in the ASB Classic round of 32 include No. 34-ranked Christopher Eubanks competing against No. 50 Botic Van de Zandschulp.

ASB Classic Info

  • Tournament: The ASB Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: January 7
  • Venue: ASB Tennis Centre
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Court Surface: Hard

ASB Classic Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Felix Auger-Aliassime +500 1st
Ben Shelton +550 2nd
Cameron Norrie +650 3rd
Gael Monfils +700 4th
Arthur Fils +700 4th
Roberto Bautista Agut +1000 6th
Botic Van de Zandschulp +1200 7th
Francisco Cerundolo +1400 8th
Christopher Eubanks +1800 9th
Sebastian Ofner +1800 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Daniel Altmaier vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Giron (-200) Altmaier (+155)
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Taro Daniel Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Daniel (-130) Vukic (+100)
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Round of 32 7:20 PM ET - -
Borna Gojo vs. Alejandro Tabilo Round of 32 7:20 PM ET Gojo (-155) Tabilo (+120)
Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Bonzi (-140) Muller (+110)
Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Van de Zandschulp (-160) Eubanks (+125)
Alex Michelsen vs. Nuno Borges Round of 32 10:00 PM ET Michelsen (-190) Borges (+145)

