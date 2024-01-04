Thursday's game between the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 84-76 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 10-3-0, and Colorado's is 7-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 7-6-0 and the Buffaloes are 7-4-0. Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 games. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game (scoring 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 239th in college basketball) and have a +246 scoring differential overall.

The 44.2 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank fifth in the country, and are 13.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Arizona connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (81st in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.2%.

The Wildcats rank 17th in college basketball by averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 59th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (250th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (47th in college basketball).

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.4 points per game. They're putting up 84.2 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

Colorado comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.3 boards. It records 38.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5.

Colorado makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (235th in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from deep.

Colorado forces 12.6 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (305th in college basketball).

