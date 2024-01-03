The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after victories in eight home games in a row. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.
  • The Aztecs put up 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • When Fresno State allows fewer than 77.7 points, it is 7-3.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Aztecs are surrendering 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than on the road (72.3).
  • At home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
  • At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego W 71-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 Nevada - Save Mart Center
1/13/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.