How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after victories in eight home games in a row. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.
- The Aztecs put up 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
- The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- When Fresno State allows fewer than 77.7 points, it is 7-3.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Aztecs are surrendering 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than on the road (72.3).
- At home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.6%).
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
- The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
- At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 71-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|Nevada
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
