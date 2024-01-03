AAC opponents meet when the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Green Wave are 8.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 161.5.

Rice vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -8.5 161.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 161.5 points in three of 12 outings.

Rice's outings this season have a 147.6-point average over/under, 13.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Rice is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Rice has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Owls have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rice has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rice vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 6 60% 89.8 163.6 79.8 153.6 157.1 Rice 3 25% 73.8 163.6 73.8 153.6 154.3

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Green Wave had nine wins in 15 games against the spread last season in AAC play.

The Owls average six fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.8).

When it scores more than 79.8 points, Rice is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 4-6-0 3-2 8-2-0 Rice 5-7-0 1-2 5-7-0

Rice vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Rice 12-3 Home Record 11-7 5-4 Away Record 6-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

