How to Watch Rice vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are home in AAC play versus the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
Rice vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
Rice Stats Insights
- Rice has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
- The Owls put up six fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow (79.8).
- Rice has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 79.8 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rice put up 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (72.2).
- In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (79.5).
- Beyond the arc, Rice knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) too.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/12/2024
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
