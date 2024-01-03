The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are home in AAC play versus the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Rice Stats Insights

Rice has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.

The Owls put up six fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow (79.8).

Rice has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 79.8 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rice put up 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (72.2).

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (79.5).

Beyond the arc, Rice knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Rice Upcoming Schedule