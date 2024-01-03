The Los Angeles Lakers host the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: +136)

The 29.5-point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 4.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Davis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Wednesday's over/under for LeBron James is 27.5. That is 2.2 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

James' assists average -- 7.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: -112) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 16.5-point prop total for Austin Reaves on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.

He has grabbed 4.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Reaves has dished out 4.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Reaves' 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +122)

The 22.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Jaime Jaquez's 13.7 points per game average is 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Jaquez's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.