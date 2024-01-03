The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including LeBron James, as they prepare for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lakers suffered a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans. James' team-high 34 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.

The Heat's most recent outing on Monday ended in a 121-104 loss to the Clippers. Bam Adebayo totaled 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 25.3 12.3 3.2 Rui Hachimura PF Out Calf 11.6 3.7 1 LeBron James SF Questionable Illness 25.3 7.5 7.4 D'Angelo Russell PG Out Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Out Foot 21 5 4.5 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Back 10 2.7 3 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Concussion Protocol 6 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Out Ankle 11 5.1 2.3

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 228.5

