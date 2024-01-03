Lakers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including LeBron James, as they prepare for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lakers suffered a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans. James' team-high 34 points paced the Lakers in the losing effort.
The Heat's most recent outing on Monday ended in a 121-104 loss to the Clippers. Bam Adebayo totaled 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for the Heat.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs. Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs. Heat Prediction
|Lakers vs. Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs. Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs. Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1
|3
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|25.3
|12.3
|3.2
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|25.3
|7.5
|7.4
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Out
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|21
|5
|4.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10
|2.7
|3
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|6
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|11
|5.1
|2.3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-5.5
|228.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.