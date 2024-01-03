The New York Knicks (18-15) and the Chicago Bulls (15-20) are slated to meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Julius Randle and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks topped the Timberwolves on Monday, 112-106. Their high scorer was Randle with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 39 9 0 0 0 2 OG Anunoby 17 6 1 2 0 3 Jalen Brunson 16 4 14 1 0 1

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers on Tuesday, 110-97. Their leading scorer was DeRozan with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 16 4 3 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 15 3 0 1 0 1 Coby White 14 4 3 2 0 0

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's numbers for the season are 24 points, 4.7 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

Jalen Brunson's numbers for the season are 25.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4 boards per game.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

Coby White provides 17.6 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls get 7.1 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Patrick Williams averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Bulls get 9.9 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan CHI 22 4.5 5.5 1.3 0.6 0.6 Jalen Brunson NY 27.9 4.7 7.4 1.1 0.5 2.5 Julius Randle NY 27.8 9.2 3.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 Coby White CHI 19.7 6.1 5.4 0.4 0.2 1.8 Andre Drummond CHI 9.7 11.9 0.5 1.6 0.9 0 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.3 9.6 2.8 1.4 1.5 0

