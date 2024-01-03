Top Knicks vs. Bulls Players to Watch - January 3
The New York Knicks (18-15) and the Chicago Bulls (15-20) are slated to meet on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Julius Randle and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG
Knicks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Knicks topped the Timberwolves on Monday, 112-106. Their high scorer was Randle with 39 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|39
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|OG Anunoby
|17
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jalen Brunson
|16
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers on Tuesday, 110-97. Their leading scorer was DeRozan with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ayo Dosunmu
|15
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Coby White
|14
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's numbers for the season are 24 points, 4.7 assists and 9.6 boards per game.
- Jalen Brunson's numbers for the season are 25.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4 boards per game.
- OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Coby White provides 17.6 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Bulls get 7.1 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.3 boards and 0.6 assists.
- Patrick Williams averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- The Bulls get 9.9 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|CHI
|22
|4.5
|5.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|27.9
|4.7
|7.4
|1.1
|0.5
|2.5
|Julius Randle
|NY
|27.8
|9.2
|3.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.8
|Coby White
|CHI
|19.7
|6.1
|5.4
|0.4
|0.2
|1.8
|Andre Drummond
|CHI
|9.7
|11.9
|0.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|NY
|7.3
|9.6
|2.8
|1.4
|1.5
|0
