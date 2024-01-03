Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Bulls on January 3, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan and others in the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: -122)
- Randle has recorded 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Randle's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
- Randle has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -112)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|7.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +102)
- Jalen Brunson's 25.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- four per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Brunson has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (7.5).
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.
OG Anunoby Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- The 15.5-point over/under for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.
- He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Anunoby averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- DeRozan's assist average -- 5.4 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- DeRozan has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Coby White is 21.5 points. That is 3.9 more than his season average of 17.6.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- White has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- White's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
