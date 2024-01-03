The injury report for the New York Knicks (18-15) heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) currently includes two players. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks enter this contest on the heels of a 112-106 victory over the Timberwolves on Monday. In the Knicks' win, Julius Randle led the way with a team-high 39 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists).

The Bulls' last game on Tuesday ended in a 110-97 loss to the 76ers. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 16 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malachi Flynn PG Out Ankle 5.1 2.1 2.4 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Out Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 219.5

