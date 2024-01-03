The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), who have +135 odds, on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends
- New Jersey's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 23 times.
- The Devils have been victorious in 17 of their 28 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.7%).
- The Capitals have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.
- New Jersey is 10-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).
- Washington has won seven of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-161)
|1.5 (+120)
|3.5 (-154)
|Luke Hughes
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-154)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-167)
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Anthony Mantha
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-133)
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-154)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|2-8
|4-5-1
|6.7
|3
|3.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3
|3.2
|5
|18.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-3-3
|4-6
|4-6-0
|6
|2
|2.7
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-3-3
|2
|2.7
|6
|24.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-2
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
