Wednesday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) matching up with the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

The Bears won their most recent matchup 85-79 against Texas on Saturday.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-79 win over Texas in their last outing on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are coming off of an 81-67 victory against BYU in their most recent game on Saturday. In the Bears' win, Jada Walker led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding three rebounds and three assists). Sedona Prince scored a team-leading 25 points for the Horned Frogs in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in an 85-79 win on December 30, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Bears have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' signature win of the season came in an 88-81 victory on November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bears have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 102) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 55.3 per contest (40th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27.1 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.4 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.