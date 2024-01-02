Tuesday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 AAC) meeting the UAB Blazers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTSA vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trey Edmonds: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

  • Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Javian Davis: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank
95th 78.8 Points Scored 76.2 154th
343rd 79.8 Points Allowed 74.9 277th
37th 41.1 Rebounds 38.8 85th
58th 11 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th
25th 10 3pt Made 5.2 339th
117th 14.5 Assists 12.5 255th
118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 144th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.