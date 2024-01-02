Tuesday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) and UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Roadrunners lost their most recent matchup 71-58 against Temple on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, UTSA 56

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners' best win this season came in a 66-59 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on November 15.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UTSA is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 192) on November 15

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 196) on November 10

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 217) on December 3

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 228) on November 18

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 289) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG% Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners score 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) and allow 63.5 (171st in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

At home the Roadrunners are putting up 67.3 points per game, 5.7 more than they are averaging on the road (61.6).

UTSA concedes 63.0 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.